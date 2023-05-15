Spectator Fatally Struck by Bike at Motocross Championships near Swindon

A tragic incident occurred at the Motocross British Championships near Swindon, resulting in the death of a spectator. Emergency services were called to Foxhill, the venue of the event, on Sunday afternoon following reports of a serious incident that occurred just before 3 p.m.

According to eyewitnesses, a rider dismounted from his bike after a jump, but the bike continued uncontrollably and struck a nearby crowd. Tragically, a man in his 50s lost his life as a result of the collision. Another spectator, in their 60s, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The organizers of the Motocross British Championships expressed their sorrow in a brief statement posted on their website. They announced the cancellation of the weekend’s meeting at Foxhill in Wiltshire and requested understanding from everyone involved. Further updates will be provided if necessary.

Wiltshire Police have been contacted for comment regarding the incident. A spokesperson for the police force stated that they responded to the incident at Foxhill Motocross in Swindon at around 2:50 p.m. on May 14. It was revealed that the rider was dismounted from the bike after a jump, causing the unmanned bike to leave the track and tragically strike a man in his 50s. The authorities have informed the deceased’s next of kin, and their thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim during this difficult time. The second spectator, a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As investigations into the incident continue, the Motocross British Championships community and fans of the sport mourn the loss of the spectator and send their condolences to the affected families. Safety measures and precautions are being reviewed to prevent similar incidents in the future, ensuring the well-being of both riders and spectators at motocross events.