Sports Central: Ian Maatsen Joins Chelsea Teammates in US, Newcastle United Defender Joins Wigan Athletic

Ian Maatsen has made an impressive return to the Chelsea squad for their pre-season tour of the USA, following a successful loan stint with Burnley in the Championship. The Dutch youngster played a pivotal role in Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League as second-tier champions and was even named in the Championship Team of the Year.

Chelsea’s new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, had his eye on Maatsen’s performances and has been thoroughly impressed with the young talent since they began working together. Pochettino has utilized Maatsen’s versatility by deploying him as a winger on both the left and right flanks, showcasing the player’s adaptability beyond his previous excellence as a left-back.

Speaking highly of Maatsen, Pochettino praised the player’s quality, understanding of the game, and overall intelligence on the field. The head coach is delighted with the Dutchman’s attitude and commitment, and he sees a potential place for Maatsen in Chelsea’s 2023/24 squad.

Although Maatsen’s future at Chelsea is still to be determined, Pochettino has expressed that the 21-year-old is part of his plans. It remains to be seen if he will stay at the club or go out on loan again for further development. Nonetheless, Maatsen’s performances on the pre-season tour have undoubtedly caught the attention of the coaching staff.

In other transfer news, Newcastle United defender Kell Watts has joined League One side Wigan Athletic on loan for the 2023/24 season. The 23-year-old centre-back returns to Wigan for a second loan spell after previously helping them win the 2021/22 League One title. Watts has accumulated considerable EFL experience through loan spells at various clubs and looks forward to contributing to Wigan’s campaign in the English third tier, despite their points deduction.