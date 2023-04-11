Spring of Discontent

The four-day junior doctors’ strike across England that is expected to be the most disruptive in the NHS’s history has raised significant concerns over the future of healthcare in the country.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has planned a walkout of its members in planned and emergency care starting at 07:00 BST today.

The impact of the strike could be significant, with more than a quarter of a million appointments and operations potentially being cancelled. Some hospitals have even stated that up to half of planned treatments will be affected.

One of the main issues in the doctor’s strike is the lack of patient safety that they perceive to be associated with the current pay levels. The doctors argue that low pay is making it difficult for the NHS to recruit and retain doctors, with many leaving the profession as a result. The strike is therefore not solely about pay, but also the impact it has on patient safety.

The junior doctors’ approach to the strike is different than that of nurses and ambulance workers, who have previously agreed to exempt certain emergency services.

Union laws require life-and-limb cover to be provided, meaning that doctors can be pulled off picket lines if there is an immediate danger to life. The strike is set to be further complicated because it falls just after the bank holiday Easter weekend, a time when the NHS is already facing increased demand and staffing issues.

The potential impact of the strike is wide-reaching, with mental health services and general practitioner (GP) surgeries also set to be affected. However, the NHS has stated that they will prioritize critical care, maternity, neonatal care and trauma operations to ensure that they stay open. Senior NHS figures predict that between 250,000 and 350,000 appointments and operations could be cancelled, while an estimated 86,000 staff will strike.