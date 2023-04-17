Stab vest and heroin seized during latest drugs crackdown in Tunbridge Wells

Monday, April 17, 2023
Drugs, phones and a stab vest have been seized by officers who arrested a suspected county lines dealer in Tunbridge Wells.

At least 20 street deals of heroin and crack cocaine were recovered during the latest proactive enforcement in the town, by the County Line and Gangs team.

Patrols detained the suspect at around 2pm on Tuesday 11 April 2023, following a report of suspicious behaviour in Sandhurst Road where searches also led to the recovery of two mobile phones and a protective vest.

Tylah Simms, 21, of no fixed address was taken into custody and later charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on the following day and was remanded in custody. His next hearing will be at Maidstone Crown Court on 10 May.

