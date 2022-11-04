Staff and volunteers receive long service and special achievement awards

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, (SECAmb), staff
and volunteers were presented with long service awards and special
achievement commendations at the Trust’s third and final annual awards
ceremony of the year.
The awards, which took place at The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne on Thursday,
(20 October), primarily cover achievements across the Trust’s Sussex region.
Queen’s Medals for Long Service and Good Conduct were presented to staff by
the Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mrs Juliet Smith, while staff were
also recognised for 20 and 30 years’ NHS service.
Chief Executive Commendations were presented across a number of categories
including Clinical Excellence, Voluntary or Community service and
Leadership.
There was a commendation for PC Susannah Maynard from Sussex Police for the
professional and compassionate manner in which she managed a particularly
challenging incident, which included safeguarding concerns, alongside
ambulance crews.
Team of the Year went to a group of paramedics for their improvisation when
responding to a challenging and serious RTC which involved a trapped
motorcyclist and saw the team use a stretcher to free him before commencing
a successful resuscitation.
SECAmb Employee of the Year was named as Amaraghosha Carter, SECAmb
Associate Director or Information Technology.
SECAmb Interim Chief Executive Siobhan Melia said: “I would like to
congratulate every single one of our award winners. I was pleased and proud
to join them to celebrate both their achievements and long service.
“Listening to their stories from across so many years’ service it is clear
that a career in the ambulance service is challenging but also extremely
rewarding. I was also pleased we were able to recognise the achievements
and commitment of our volunteers and partners, which make such a difference
to our work.
“Of course, the successes we celebrate at our awards ceremonies represent
just a small selection of the amazing work which goes on every day across
our region and I would like to thank everyone associated with SECAmb for
their dedication and professionalism to help our patients.”
Siobhan Melia
*Queen’s Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct*
Natalie Brodrick, Critical Care Paramedic, Hastings
Steve Close, Clinical Education Lead, Tangmere
Trevor Comber, Ambulance Technician, Brighton
Caroline Davies, Ambulance Technician, Brighton
Daryl Devlia, Practice Development Lead, Hastings
Simon Edmonson, Operational Team Leader, Brighton
Graham Furlonger, Ambulance Technician, Tangmere
Keith Haskett, Ambulance Paramedic, Tangmere
Ian Heskett, Operational Team Leader, Polegate
Timothy Hodgson, Ambulance Paramedic, Hastings
Leeann Holmes, Ambulance Technician, Brighton
Darren Hudson, Ambulance Technician, Brighton
Sam Hutchence, Make Ready Centre Manager, Brighton
Laura Johnson, Ambulance Paramedic, Tangmere
Anna Leahy, Associate Ambulance Practitioner, Brighton
Emily Lewis, Associate Ambulance Practitioner, Brighton
Sean Little, Paramedic Practitioner, (formerly Worthing)
Steph Meech, Operational Team Leader, Polegate
Samantha Moreton, Ambulance Paramedic, Polegate
Crawford Paton, Ambulance Paramedic, Hastings
Garry Perkins, 111 Paramedic Clinical Advisor, Crawley
Sloane Phillips, Critical Care Paramedic, Hastings
James Punchard, Associate Ambulance Practitioner, Polegate
Alan Richards, Associate Ambulance Practitioner, Brighton
Aimie Seymour, Ambulance Paramedic, Brighton
Angela Weir, Operational Team Leader, Paddock Wood
*20 Years’ NHS Service*
Tracey Mitchell, Unsocial Hours Co-ordinator, Central Scheduling Team
Kelly Payne, Practice Placement Co-ordinator
Ray Savage, Strategic Partnerships and System Engagement, Eastbourne
*30 Years’ NHS Service*
Jeremy Andrews, Ambulance Paramedic, Guildford
Mark Hodsoll, Operations Manager, Banstead
Sheena Moloney, Ambulance Paramedic, Brighton
Justine Richards, Clinical Supervisor, West Sussex
Scott Thowney, Head of Clinical Operations for Integrated Care (999 & 111)
Andrew Tombs, Operational Team Leader, Tangmere and Worthing
Lee Warwick, HART Team Leader, Ashford, Kent
*10 Year’s Voluntary Service*
Mark Farnham, Community First Responder, Crowborough
*Chief Executive Commendations*
*Exceeding Expectations – Paul Willis, HART Team Leader, (Gatwick) and
Andrew Frey, HART team operative, (Gatwick)* – for their efforts in
developing a system to better manage the Hazardous Area Response Team’s
significant equipment and assets. The pair worked with overseas suppliers,
software developers and contractors to implement improved systems and
provide the Trust with greater traceability and real-time information on
stock levels, together with costs.
*Leadership – **Mark Hodsoll, Operations Manager, Banstead Make Ready
Centre* – As the operational lead for the development of the new Banstead
Make Ready Centre, Mark ensured staff were fully engaged and that their
views were taken on board. He worked tirelessly, while still fulfilling his
role as operations manager, and through the COVID-19 pandemic. He ensured
personal touches, including iconic area photos taken by staff, are now
displayed around the Make Ready Centre to make it feel more welcoming.
*Community or Voluntary Service – Tim Burgess, Community First Responder* –
As operations manager for Ewhurst Brickworks, CFR Tim approached the
Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team Training and Development team about
the potential use of areas of the site as a training venue. Thanks to Tim’s
generosity, SECAmb’s HART now have a unique venue to undertake some of
their crucial training requirements.
*Public Commendation – PC Susannah Maynard, Sussex Police* – for the
professional manner in which she managed a particularly challenging
incident, which included safeguarding concerns, alongside ambulance crews.
Susannah’s actions at the scene far exceeded what would normally be
expected as she took time to provide exemplary care and attention to the
children involved.
*Employee of the Year, Amaraghosha Carter, Associate Director of
Information Technology* – Leading the IT team with quiet humility and
modesty, Amaraghosha’s work and that of his team has a vital role to play
in supporting critical services including security, the Trust’s computer
aided dispatch system and telephony. Major developments he has played a
vital role in include, upgrades and system improvement required to launch
SECAmb’s 111 Clinical Assessment Service (CAS) and to improve the Trust’s
999 service in emergency operations centres.
*Team of the Year – Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics, (Gatwick) Lee
Warwick, Ross Butler, Stuart Lade, Dave Lovett and Critical Care Paramedic,
Ben Spashett* – for their improvisation when responding to a challenging
and serious RTC involving a trapped motorcyclist in using a stretcher to
free him before commencing a successful resuscitation.