Staff sacked a month before Christmas to make way for Migrants

OWNERS refuse to pay their wages and REDUNDANCY

Head chef at Whately Hall Hotel has been Sacked

After 12 years of his life given to hotel.

The chef after qualifying rom Banbury college as a teenager

Whatley Hall has been his life even meeting his wife.

Now jobless before Christmas to make way for an influx of Migrants after the hotel took up the tempting offer from the Home office contractors.

Jordan Blencowe, the hotel’s head chef, has been there for 12 years. He stated: “The general manager had assured me the day before that no one in my team would be laid off, but after preparing the kitchen in time for their arrival, I was informed that we were all being laid off.

“We had been assured and promised for the past four days that we would be paid for the month in which we worked, but last night I was informed that this would no longer be the case for myself and a small number of other colleagues.

“There was no thought or concern for how families would pay their mortgages, rents, food, or bills. We were assured that we would receive our wages for the month of November, but were abruptly informed that no more money would be paid out.”

Whatley Hall has been approached for comment