Thursday, December 1, 2022
Thursday, December 1, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Staff Sacked A Month Before Christmas To Make Way For Migrants
Home BREAKING Staff sacked a month before Christmas to make way for Migrants

Staff sacked a month before Christmas to make way for Migrants

by @uknip247

 

OWNERS refuse to pay their wages and REDUNDANCY 

Head chef at Whately Hall Hotel has been Sacked

After 12 years of his life given to hotel.

The chef  after qualifying rom Banbury college as a teenager

Whatley Hall  has been his life even meeting his wife.

 

Now jobless before Christmas to make way for  an influx of Migrants after the hotel took up the tempting offer from the Home office contractors.

Jordan Blencowe, the hotel’s head chef, has been there for 12 years. He stated: “The general manager had assured me the day before that no one in my team would be laid off, but after preparing the kitchen in time for their arrival, I was informed that we were all being laid off.

“We had been assured and promised for the past four days that we would be paid for the month in which we worked, but last night I was informed that this would no longer be the case for myself and a small number of other colleagues.

“There was no thought or concern for how families would pay their mortgages, rents, food, or bills. We were assured that we would receive our wages for the month of November, but were abruptly informed that no more money would be paid out.”

Whatley Hall has been approached for comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Operation Brock set to be reinstated for Christmas in Kent

Thieves forced their way into storage containers and that a total of...

A 17-year-old boy from Dover and a 16-year-old boy from Deal were...

A 16-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing...

Four teenagers have been jailed after an attack on a 17 year...

A man from Sheffield has pleaded guilty to downloading over 30,000 indecent...

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a man who may have...

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued an Urgent Safety...

A Sunderland man has been sentenced after making indecent images of children...

Employee who was held at gunpoint in armed robbery began stealing £10k...

A man has been jailed for an unprovoked attack which left another...

A man has been found guilty of murdering two women in Sussex...