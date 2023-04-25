Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Stalking legislation has been used to charge a man who is alleged to have ignored court orders prohibiting him from entering Swanley

Stalking Legislation Has Been Used To Charge A Man Who Is Alleged To Have Ignored Court Orders Prohibiting Him From Entering Swanley

Brendon Robb was arrested on Friday 21 April 2023, following reports he had been seen in the town during the previous day.

He was charged with breaching a stalking protection order and also charged with breaching a non-molestation order. Both orders were in connection with the same victim and made in 2021 and 2022. They each have a duration of ten years.

Mr Robb, 34, of Steyning Grove, London appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 April 2023 and was remanded in custody. His next hearing will be at the same court on 13 June.

