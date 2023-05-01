Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow, has accused Leicestershire Police of giving the “green light” to internet trolls after she received a call from social services about a safeguarding investigation over an allegation that her children were at “direct risk”

Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow, has accused Leicestershire Police of giving the “green light” to internet trolls after she received a call from social services about a safeguarding investigation over an allegation that her children were at “direct risk”

by uknip247
Auto Draft

The complaint had been made to the police by a man from Leicester who disagreed with Creasy’s campaign against misogyny. Leicestershire Police gave the man an informal punishment, citing that the messages he had sent to the MP did not meet the threshold for a criminal offence.

Creasy expressed her concern that this incident may lead to public figures’ children being targeted. “My children now have a social services record and it sets the green light that in public life, you can target these children. I think most people would think that’s unacceptable,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

The council panel, made up of social workers, ultimately decided that no action was needed; however, the complaint remains on the record. The MP has since called for a caution against the offender, as this would have meant the details would have gone into the police intelligence database.

Creasy highlighted that such incidents may deter women from entering politics. “This is the reason why a lot of women are put off. It’s not a matter of free speech, the police acted as if his free speech to argue without any evidence at all – he’d never met me, seen my children, he’d never been in a room with us; he simply disagreed with my views,” she said.

Leicestershire Police told the complainant not to contact Creasy again, and there has been no report of further unwanted contact. The force stated that it remains committed to keeping women and girls safe and will listen to concerns and tackle violence.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The UK has evacuated 2197 people to safety from Sudan, in the longest and largest airlift by any Western nation during the crisis

Emergency services called to reports of suspected body faced down in the water in Bermondsey East London

Dutch cops apprehend ‘Boris Johnson’ for drunk driving: Suspect carried a forged driver’s licence with the PM’s photo and birth date

A person has died after being hit by a train in North London this afternoon. British Transport Police officers were called to a casualty...

An investigation has been launched after a man was left critically ill following an assault in Bromley

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation launched after Woman is stabbed to death in Brixton Bloodbath

Tragedy has struck in Lechlade-on-Thames as a body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing in the River Thames...

The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett drowned in the family’s pool and was pronounced dead on Sunday after being taken...

Officers investigating an incident during which a member of rail staff was punched have released CCTV images of a suspect

Two men, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after a warrant was carried out in Glasgow.

The recent cyberattack on Capita, the UK’s largest outsourcer, has prompted the Pensions Regulator to urge hundreds of pension funds to check whether their...

A fire has broken out on Spray Street in Woolwich, South East London this morning, leaving smoke billowing for miles around

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.