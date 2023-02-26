Step inside the Crown Court that has held stage to the biggest trials since the ninth century when Alfred made it his capital City

An open day will take place on Saturday 18th March 2023 at 10.30am – 15.30pm for you to visit and learn what really happens here at no charge.

The open day was previously scheduled on the 10th of September last year but was postponed due to the Death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Some of the world-famous cases have been held inside the court including the never forgotten Rose West who was tried and sentenced in Court No 3 in 1995.

Found guilty of 10 murders and sentencing her to life in prison, Justice Charles Mantell told her she should never be released and West’s sentence was later commuted to a whole life tariff in 1997 by Home Secretary Jack Straw.

In a picturesque City where William Cobbett in 1830 said “Not many finer spots in England”, the Crown Court does not shy away from slapping some of the worst UK criminals with life behind bars.

Not to be missed with real-life mock Trials and the sentencing hearings will also take place where you can take part and learn what really happens and why during the court process normally never seen.

Ranked by Criminals as one of the few Courts you want to end up in alongside the Old Baily its reputation echo’s a bad time for criminal on sentencing day.

The usually intimidating settings of the court rooms with the elevated robed Judges looking over the court with their plain mid-brown wood panelling and very high ceilings suggest a severe Scandinavian health farm. The sun barely penetrates from above the pretty rooftops nearby and Justice strikes down on those held in the Dock with an echo of the Judges voice in the room.

Speaking of the open day last year Her Honourable Judge Angela Morris said;

There is going to be mock trials, there’s going to be a sentencing Court, there’s going to be displays of judges robes and many other stall holders here who are court users within the Justice system.

It would be really wonderful if all of you would like to come along to participate in some of the mock trials, and talk to stall holders and to see the Crown Court in Action but on a Saturday during the part of this open day.

Visitors will have a chance to:

Visit the court cells

Be involved in a mock trial – and decide the verdict

Meet those working in the criminal justice system; real Judges, barristers, solicitors and police officers