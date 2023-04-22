Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Stephen Lawrence was murdered in Eltham on 22 April 1993. He was 18 years old

Stephen Lawrence was murdered in Eltham on 22 April 1993. He was 18 years old

by uknip247

The Commissioner of the Met Police, Sir Mark Rowley, has released a statement on the 30th anniversary of his death.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “Thirty years on from Stephen’s murder, we offer our sympathies to the Lawrence family on their unimaginable loss. He was a dearly loved son and brother who was taken from them far too soon and in such senseless circumstances.

“Their dignified fight for justice, conducted in the pressure of the public eye with unwavering determination over so many years, continues to be a source of inspiration for us and so many.

“On behalf of the Metropolitan Police, I apologise again for our past failings which will have made the grief of losing a loved one all the more difficult to endure.

“This anniversary, which closely follows the stark findings of the Casey Review, prompts us to pause, to remember and to reflect honestly on how policing has responded to the necessary calls for change that have punctuated the past 30 years.

‘Whilst significant progress was made against Macpherson’s recommendations, it is now clear that we did not dig deep enough to confront the cultural and systemic failings that allow discrimination to propagate.

“This failing has undermined the experience of our increasingly diverse workforce and compromised the trust of Londoners and our ability to protect them from crime.

“We have let Black communities down. They feel over-policed and under-protected. We are still not sufficiently representative of London, Black officers and staff still face discrimination and are not always sufficiently supported to progress within the Met. There are disproportionalities and systemic biases in our use of policing tactics and our support to victims of crime.

“We are deeply sorry for these failings.

“The responsibility for righting those wrongs, restoring the relationship with those communities and supporting our Black colleagues to succeed starts with those of us in positions of leadership but it continues through every rank and role in our organisation.

“I and the good majority of our officers are resolved to finally make the Met determinedly anti-racist and anti-discrimination of all kinds.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who stabbed his brother to death has been jailed for life

Two brazen criminals are now starting prison sentences after a sustained attack on a man which left him with serious injuries

The final member of the drugs and firearms OCG jailed

The A628 Woodhead Pass in Greater Manchester/Derbyshire is closed in both directions due to a collision involving multiple vehicles

Today, 22 April, marks thirty years since Stephen Lawrence was murdered in an unprovoked racist attack. He didn’t know his killers and his killers...

A man who started a fire at his home address in Sandown has been jailed

A man who repeatedly punched a dog and deliberately fed it chocolate has been banned from keeping animals for life

BMW driver clocked going 160mph on M20 motorway at Wrotham

The Premier League title race took a dramatic turn after Arsenal’s frantic 3-3 draw against Southampton at Emirates Stadium

Officers investigating a sexual assault on board a train travelling between Basildon and London are releasing images in connection

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, Christian Brueckner, will not face charges for alleged rape and sexual abuse in a separate...

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was shot and suffered life-changing injuries while putting footballs into his car has been discharged from hospitial

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.