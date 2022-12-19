Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Steven Smith, 48, Of Grantham, Was Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault Offences On Two Women And A Young Boy In The 1990s In Both Grantham And Arlesey
Home BREAKING Steven Smith, 48, of Grantham, was found guilty of sexual assault offences on two women and a young boy in the 1990s in both Grantham and Arlesey

Steven Smith, 48, of Grantham, was found guilty of sexual assault offences on two women and a young boy in the 1990s in both Grantham and Arlesey

by @uknip247
Smith received a 14-year custodial sentence at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday (13 December) and will be on the Sex Offender’s Register for life.
Detective Constable Hayley Carroll, from Bedfordshire Police’s Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “We are all incredibly pleased with this outcome. It serves as an empowering reminder to all members of our community – victims and non-victims – that it is never too late to report a crime.
“Our hope is that this result serves as encouragement to everyone, emphasising how powerful the process of reporting can be – for both recent and non-recent offences.
“Sexual assault is an abhorrent crime, and child victims are very often affected into their future, and it can impact their development and growth both mentally and physically.
“All three of the victims are extremely pleased and relieved that they can now move forward with some closure regarding this chapter of their lives.”
Reports of sexual assault, no matter how long ago they took place, can be made to the police by visiting https://orlo.uk/E5Xkb, or by phone on 101 for non-emergencies and 999 in an emergency.
Victims of rape and sexual assault can also receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and partner agencies, including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), and will be supported through the criminal investigation process.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are searching for Kevin Cunningham, who has gone missing from his...

A retired lollipop lady, 87, died on a road she had worked...

Birmingham city council seeks injunction to ban street cruising

Dover District Council is welcoming news that White Cliffs Visitor Information Centre...

Teenage boy charged following the theft of mobility scooters in Malmesbury

An arsonist has been jailed after setting fire to a family home...

Judges at the High Court have ruled the Government’s plans to deport...

A hero response cop who gave first aid to a man ejected...

Five arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped following collaborative effort

An inquest has determined that the four boys who died after falling...

A man from Dartford has been jailed following a violent assault with...

The driver of the BMW – a man in his 30s –...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"