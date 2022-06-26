White stabbed Jordan in a tent in Hansen Street, Butetown, Cardiff, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel and Huggard Centre staff, the 31-year-old died as a result of his injuries.

White, 44, fled on a bike and went shopping at Cardiff Bay Retail Park, where he purchased a stereo from Argos and a book from Asda. He later told officers that he purchased these in preparation for jail.

White, 44, was apprehended two hours after the murder on Habershon Street in Splott.

He pleaded guilty on June 8, 2022, midway through a trial at Cardiff Crown Court, and was sentenced today at the same court.

Jordan’s aunt, Delphine Darien, issued the following statement on his behalf:

Jordan was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, father, and friend, and we are still in mourning.

Jordan was brutally taken from us by the defendant Steven White on November 23, 2021, for no apparent reason. This has had a huge impact on everyone who knew and loved Jordan.

Justice has been served, and while it will not bring Jordan back, we can now mourn in peace.

The agony will never end, and we will never stop loving Jordan.

I’d like to thank the detectives and prosecutor on this case, as well as our South Wales Police Family Liaison Officer, for their help and keeping us updated before and during the trial.

Thank you to Jordan’s family and friends, as well as his brother Tobias and their father, for their love and support during this difficult time.

I pray that God will keep and comfort Jordan’s family and friends during this trying time.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, Senior Investigating Officer, made the following statement:

“Jordan Cody-Foster was a much loved son, nephew, cousin, brother, and father, and our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

“I hope today’s verdict at Cardiff Crown Court brings some solace to everyone who knew and loved Jordan.”

“His death shocked the community, especially those who worked and lived at the Huggard Centre.” I’d like to thank them not only for their brave actions that day and their efforts to save Jordan’s life, but also for their assistance throughout our investigation.

“This tragic case highlights the devastating and far-reaching consequences of knife crime once again.”

“South Wales Police is committed to combating knife crime by preventing people from carrying these weapons and vigorously prosecuting those found to be involved in such criminality.”

“If you suspect someone is carrying a knife, please contact police.” Simply speaking up could save a life.”

Huggard CEO Richard Edwards makes the following statement:

“Everyone who knew Jordan Cody-Foster and those who witnessed the fatal stabbing near our centre have been devastated by his death.”

Jordan died where he was attacked, despite the heroic efforts of staff members to save his life.

We can only imagine how difficult it must be for his family to come to terms with what happened.

Huggard was founded more than 30 years ago to assist people who are homeless and sleeping rough on Cardiff’s streets.

Every person who walks through our doors has experienced some form of trauma.

The majority of those we assist have traumatic, complicated lives that have been shaped by past events and their time on the streets.

We will never abandon them, and even if there is no quick or easy solution, we will continue to provide the specialised assistance they require – for as long as they require it.”

Although knife crime is not a common occurrence in South Wales, it is critical that we continue to take preventative measures.

We hope to educate young people about the dangers of carrying a knife through our #NotTheOne campaign by providing parents, teachers, and community groups with the resources they need.