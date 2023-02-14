Liam French and Max Cuthbert broke into an address in Collet Walk, Gillingham, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, and stole car keys from the victim’s handbag before fleeing in their car.

The offenders broke into another property in Hawbeck Road in the early hours of Friday, July 30. After noticing torch light beams on their landing, the victim became aware of the intruders and called out, causing the men to flee the scene.

Less than an hour later, French and Cuthbert broke into a third property on Howbury Walk and stole a handbag containing a bank card, cash, perfumes, and car keys, which they used to steal the victim’s car.

At 3.59 a.m., officers conducting an investigation discovered two stolen vehicles travelling along Long Catlis Road in Rainham. The drivers did not stop when asked, and a pursuit to the Isle of Sheppey revealed that they were driving at 70mph in 30mph zones.

Officers used a stinger to bring one vehicle to a halt, and French and Cuthbert were arrested.

During A Two-Day Crime Spree In Gillingham, Two Men Were Jailed For Multiple Burglaries And Vehicle Thefts.

Cuthbert was charged with one count of aggravated vehicle taking and one count of conspiracy to burgle.

French was charged with two counts of burglary conspiracy, one count of aggravated vehicle taking, failure to stop, and driving without insurance.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, both men appeared at Maidstone Crown Court, where French, 22, of Lines Terrace, Chatham, was sentenced to five years in prison. Cuthbert, 20, of Rainham’s Sutton Close, was sentenced to two years and one month in a young offenders’ institution.

A third suspect is currently awaiting sentencing.

‘French and Cuthbert are prolific thieves who unabashedly and repeatedly flouted the law in quick succession,’ said investigating officer PC Ella Bootes.

‘When attempting to elude arrest, both demonstrated a disregard for other road users and pedestrians, putting them in danger by driving at excessive speeds. We applaud the court’s decision to imprison them and send a message to future offenders that crime does not pay.’