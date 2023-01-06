Friday, January 6, 2023
Stolen Quad Bikes Recovered In Hailsham
Stolen quad bikes recovered in Hailsham

by @uknip247

Earlier this afternoon whilst working on a tip-off, the Sussex Police Rural Crime Team and Wealden Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered two quad bikes from the Hailsham area which they suspect to have been stolen.

A Sussex police spokesperson said, “It is with thanks to information from members of the public we were able to retrieve these earlier today, and enquiries are ongoing to help identify the owners.”

“We continue to encourage local communities to report any suspicious activities to us at the time by calling 101 or reporting online – all reports help to build a picture of localised crime, and help to deter and prevent crime in your area.”

 

