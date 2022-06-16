Yes, that’s a lot of ammunition…

A public member contacted Hampshire police at 08:27am while they were metal detecting near Norris Castle in East Cowes.

Officers have been on the scene all day, and EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal – a branch of the Navy) has arrived. They used a metal detector and excavated some more ground in the area.

It’s believed they discovered between 4,000 and 5,000 very old rounds.

The area is now clear, with all items removed.

It’s amazing what we still find on the Isle of Wight .