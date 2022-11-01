Storm Claudio to batter Kent and coastal areas with 70mph winds

Kent is in for some rough weather this week as Storm Claudio is predictedto lash the region with winds of up to 70mph. A yellow weather warning hasbeen issued for much of Kent as the region braces for the storm.

This weather warning will come into force tomorrow (November 1) starting at

midnight and lasting until 8am. The Met Office has warned of wind gusts

between 50mph and 60mph at this period, with isolated guts of up to 70mph

on exposed coastal regions.

The alert encompasses various significant areas of Kent, including

Canterbury, Ashford, Dover, Folkestone and Thanet. Wind speeds are likely

to be at their greatest in the coastal zones.

Kent residents have been warned that such gales could result in

inconvenience. These conditions are likely to cause delays to road, rail,

air and ferry transport.

Delays are also likely to be in place for high speed vehicles on exposed

routes and bridges. Some cases of short term power loss and other services

could also be conceivable.

It is also expected that some coastal routes, seafronts and settlements

will be disrupted by spray or strong waves. Those driving in such

conditions are recommended to have a tight grip on the steering wheel while

going, particularly when passing, as gusts can unsettle vehicles.

Motorists are also advised to keep an eye out for gaps between trees,

buildings or bridges over a river or railway since these are some of the

places you are most likely to be exposed to side winds. Ensure that you

maintain enough room on either side of your vehicle so you can account for

it being blown sideways.

Where possible, use main roads where you are less likely to be damaged by

fallen branches, debris and water. Motorists are also warned to give

vulnerable road users, such as cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians,

more room than usual since they are more prone to be blown around by gusts.