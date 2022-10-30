Stormzy, the rapper, has revealed that he was stabbed three times, once in the head

Growing up in Croydon, south London, the rapper was subjected to terrifying

attacks, which he dismissed as ‘normal.’

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, only realised there was so much wrong

with it when he took a further education course at the age of 17.

“There were 17 white kids in the room.” We took our hard hats off one day.

“I had a scar on my head, and someone asked, ‘What happened?'” he explained.

Stormzy criticises the British for their lack of diversity, saying,

‘Britain is not just One Direction and Little Mix.’

He considered knife attacks to be ‘normal’ bed her, there, there,’ I

explained.

“They had a look of horror on their faces, and that’s when it hit me. Of

course, being stabbed is shocking. Of course, it’s not normal.”

Stormzy, 25, was stabbed to death in April 2017 by one of his best friends.

Bjorn Brown, 23, was repeatedly knifed by two men in Kelling Gardens,

Thornton Heath, before attempting to flee on his bike.

He collapsed quickly and was discovered by a passing motorist who flagged

down a passing ambulance. He died later in the hospital.

“Woke up to hear a childhood friend of mine is no longer with us R.I.P

Bugz,” Stormzy tweeted ahead of a candlelit vigil held at the location

where Bjorn was discovered.