Saturday, May 6, 2023
Saturday, May 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Streatham High Road was closed in both directions following concern for a person’s welfare

Streatham High Road was closed in both directions following concern for a person’s welfare

by uknip247
Streatham High Road Closed In Both Directions Following Concern For A Man Welfare

Road closures were put in place in Streatham this evening (Friday) over concern for welfare incident.

Officers from the Met Police were called to a property at the junction of Mount Ephraim Road and Streatham High Road at around 11pm on Friday evening (5th May 2023 ) following a call raising concern for the welfare of a person who was reported to be up on a roof the three-storey property.

Streatham High Road Closed In Both Directions Following Concern For A Man Welfare
Streatham High Road Closed In Both Directions Following Concern For A Man Welfare

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, A “HART” Team from the London Ambulance and fire crews from the London Fire Brigade were also called to assist officers.

Streatham High Road Closed In Both Directions Following Concern For A Man Welfare
Streatham High Road Closed In Both Directions Following Concern For A Man Welfare

A cordon was put in place at the top of Mount Ephraim Road whilst officers engaged with the person who was persuaded to come back to safety.

The person was taken to safety shortly after 1am on Saturday morning and given appropriate care at the hospitial.

Road closures were removed just after 1.10am

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Prime Minister’s words to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

First pictures of Walthamstow murder scene yards from Children primary school: The teenager named “Renz”was stabbed to death on Friday in broad daylight

Murder investigation launched after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in broad daylight attack

London Tube station evacuated Live updates: Clapham Common Tube station has been evacuated after smoke fills carriage with Passengers trapped in it

Police investigating a suspected firearm offence have arrested four people

A 44-year-old King’s Lynn woman has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for stalking and seeking a ‘hit man’ on...

Several people have been arrested and more than 100 focused patrols conducted in the first week of an enhanced police presence in Swindon aimed...

Two men who suffered serious stab wounds in Maidstone have seen their assailant jailed

A South Korean woman hit by a car near Heathrow Airport remains in a critical condition in a London hospital

Three people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at East London tower block

Three firearms have been removed from the streets of south London and two people have been jailed for a total of 16 years

 On-call firefighters from Fleet invited back to All Saints Church for the Service of Celebration and Reconsecration following the fire that devastated the building...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.