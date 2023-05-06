Streatham High Road was closed in both directions following concern for a person’s welfare

Road closures were put in place in Streatham this evening (Friday) over concern for welfare incident.

Officers from the Met Police were called to a property at the junction of Mount Ephraim Road and Streatham High Road at around 11pm on Friday evening (5th May 2023 ) following a call raising concern for the welfare of a person who was reported to be up on a roof the three-storey property.

Streatham High Road Closed In Both Directions Following Concern For A Man Welfare

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, A “HART” Team from the London Ambulance and fire crews from the London Fire Brigade were also called to assist officers.

A cordon was put in place at the top of Mount Ephraim Road whilst officers engaged with the person who was persuaded to come back to safety.

The person was taken to safety shortly after 1am on Saturday morning and given appropriate care at the hospitial.

Road closures were removed just after 1.10am