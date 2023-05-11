Streatham Live Updates: Hit And Run Incident In Streatham Hill Leaves Road Blocked And Air Ambulance Dispatched - Uknip

In a shocking incident, a hit and run took place near Leigham Court Road in Streatham Hill earlier this evening, causing a complete road blockage in both directions. The incident occurred at approximately 8.30pm on the 11th of May.

Details surrounding the hit-and-run are still emerging, but witnesses at the scene reported a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving the injured pedestrian behind.

As a result of the incident, Leigham Court Road and a number of surrounding roads have been completely blocked off to traffic in both directions. Emergency services, including police officers and paramedics, swiftly arrived at the scene to attend to the injured pedestrian and initiate investigations into the incident.

The condition of the victim remains unknown at this time, and no further information about their identity or injuries has been released.

Streatham Live Updates: Hit And Run Incident In Streatham Hill Leaves Road Blocked And Air Ambulance Dispatched 1

Officers from the Met Police are actively working to gather evidence and locate the driver responsible for the hit-and-run. Eyewitness accounts and any available CCTV footage from the area will be crucial in determining the circumstances surrounding the incident and identifying the fleeing driver.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area near Leigham Court Road until further notice, as the road closure is expected to remain in place for an extended period. Alternative routes should be considered to minimize disruption and ensure public safety.

Police are urging anyone with information related to the hit and run to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Any details, regardless of how insignificant they may seem, could prove vital in apprehending the responsible party and bringing them to justice.