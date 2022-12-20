Streatham Police set ablaze in South West London

Fire crews have been called to Streatham High Road after a blaze ripped through the building on Tuesday afternoon.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder have been called to tackle the blaze after multiple 999 calls were made to the London fire brigade. Roads closures have been put in place just after 4.30pm on December 20th at the former police station that is understood to have homeless people living within.

A number of road closures have been put in place and will remain for some time.

The LFB and the Met Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow