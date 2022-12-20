Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Tuesday, December 20, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Streatham Police Set Ablaze In South West London
Home BREAKING Streatham Police set ablaze in South West London

Streatham Police set ablaze in South West London

by @uknip247

Fire crews have been called to Streatham High Road after a blaze ripped through the building on Tuesday afternoon.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder have been called to tackle the blaze after multiple 999 calls were made to the  London fire brigade.  Roads closures have been put in place just after 4.30pm on December 20th at the former police station that is understood to have homeless people living within.

Streatham Police Set Ablaze In South West London

Streatham Police Set Ablaze In South West London

 

A number of road closures have been put in place and will remain for some time.

 

Streatham Police set ablaze in South London

Streatham Police set ablaze in South London

The LFB  and the Met Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman charged in connection with the deaths of two children in Dagenham

Officers investigating a report of an assault in Folkestone are appealing for...

A man who left his victim with serious stab injuries following an...

150 people have been evacuated after a gas main ruptured in the...

Two brothers are starting prison sentences after a security guard narrowly avoided...

A man who killed a motorcyclist by deliberately driving into him during...

Detectives are investigating a suspicious incident in Sevenoaks and are appealing for...

Murder invesigation launched after man killed in Kilburn

A critical incident has been declared by the South East Coast Ambulance...

Police are appealing for information after a couple’s home was ransacked by...

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Elephant and Castle last...

Ibrahima Bah appeared in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded not guilty...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"