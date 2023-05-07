Sunday, May 7, 2023
Sunday, May 7, 2023

Streatham station lockdown: After stabbing on the High Road

A teenager was stabbed and a neighbouring Thameslink station was also closed today afternoon (Sunday, May 7) after police were called to the situation in Streatham High Road, causing passengers to face delays throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.

Trains were halted at Streatham station beginning around 2.40pm this afternoon, and witnesses who were present at the time of the incident told MyLondon that they spotted air ambulance crews.

“An air ambulance arrived on scene and landed in Streatham Common,” they stated. We saw an air ambulance team rushing to the location when we were attempting to catch a train.”

The station’s services have since resumed, however delays are still to be expected. You may take free London buses from Mitcham to Central London or Southern trains from Sutton to London Bridge.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. “Police were called by LAS at around 14:14hrs on 7 May to reports of a male stabbed in Streatham High Road, SW16,” a Met spokesperson said. Officers arrived and discovered a man with a stab wound to the stomach.

“The male victim, believed to be in his teens, was taken to the hospital, where his condition was determined to be non-life threatening.” No one has been arrested. Inquiries are still being conducted.

“Any witnesses who have yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, reference 3906/07MAY.”

