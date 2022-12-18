Sunday, December 18, 2022
Sunday, December 18, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Strictly Come Dancing Returns To The Ballroom For An All-star Christmas Special, Once Again Bringing Festive Fun, Frolics And Fab-u-lous Dancing To Homes Across The Nation
Home BREAKING Strictly Come Dancing returns to the Ballroom for an all-star Christmas special, once again bringing festive fun, frolics and fab-u-lous dancing to homes across the nation

Strictly Come Dancing returns to the Ballroom for an all-star Christmas special, once again bringing festive fun, frolics and fab-u-lous dancing to homes across the nation

by @uknip247

Six stars will take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2022, but will the judges be naughty or nice to them?
Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the Christmas Special will include a merry musical performance and some spectacular group routines including the celebrities and their professional partners, guaranteed to spread Christmas cheer.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022…
Waltzing onto our screens this year are Rosie Ramsay, Rickie Haywood-Williams, Alexandra Mardell, Larry Lamb, Nicola Roberts and George Webster.
Rosie is dancing with Neil Jones, Rickie’s dancing with Luba Mushtuk, Alexandra’s dancing with Kai Widdrington, Larry’s dancing with Nadiya Bychkova, Nicola’s dancing with Giovanni Pernice and George is dancing with Amy Dowden.
Everyone’s ho-ho-hoping for nice comments and a good score from Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke,
The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special is on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One.

RELATED ARTICLES

Children facing Christmas in hospital are set for a surprise after boxes...

A woman in her 50s has been stabbed, she was taken to...

Leisure complex shut after officers called to reports of man’s sudden death

MNKY restaurant fire: A terrifying blaze broke out at a Mayfair celebrity...

National Highways has issued an urgent warning to motorists planning to drive...

A man has been jailed for raping and assaulting a woman over...

Over Christmas, approximately 1,200 military personnel and 1,000 civil servants will be...

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a woman was pronounced dead...

A mother-of-two killed in the O2 Brixton Academy crowd crush posted a...

Detectives ave issued a new picture of wanted Sunderland man Alexander Carr...

Detectives from Greater Manchester Police CSE Unit in the Serious Crime Division...

German police said on Friday that investigators have succeeded in shutting down...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"