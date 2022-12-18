Strictly Come Dancing returns to the Ballroom for an all-star Christmas special, once again bringing festive fun, frolics and fab-u-lous dancing to homes across the nation

Six stars will take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2022, but will the judges be naughty or nice to them?

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the Christmas Special will include a merry musical performance and some spectacular group routines including the celebrities and their professional partners, guaranteed to spread Christmas cheer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022…

Waltzing onto our screens this year are Rosie Ramsay, Rickie Haywood-Williams, Alexandra Mardell, Larry Lamb, Nicola Roberts and George Webster.

Rosie is dancing with Neil Jones, Rickie’s dancing with Luba Mushtuk, Alexandra’s dancing with Kai Widdrington, Larry’s dancing with Nadiya Bychkova, Nicola’s dancing with Giovanni Pernice and George is dancing with Amy Dowden.

Everyone’s ho-ho-hoping for nice comments and a good score from Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke,

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special is on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One.