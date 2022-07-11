This year’s professional troupe is completed by four new world-class dancers: European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley, and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

They join Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, and Nancy Xu as professional dancers already announced for the upcoming series.

“I am very excited to be a part of this family,” says Vito Coppola. I can’t wait to embark on this new adventure and push myself. “Strictly sto arrivando!” (or: Strictly I’m on my way!)

“I’m thrilled to be joining Strictly and can’t wait to get started,” Carlos Gu says. It’s a new chapter in my life, as well as a new challenge. I’m more than ready to embark on this journey and shine.”

“I grew up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be a part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most,” Lauren Oakley says. It doesn’t seem real now that it’s happening. I can’t wait to begin this new sequined adventure and become a part of this incredible family.”

“Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream since I was a little girl,” Michelle Tsiakkas says. I still can’t believe my wish has come true! I’m overjoyed to be a part of this incredible family, and I can’t wait to take my place on that magical dance floor and give it my all.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns for its 20th season on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

Biographies of New Professional Dancers

Coppola, Vito

11-time Vito Coppola, the Italian Latin American Champion, began dancing at the age of six and was winning national championships by the age of ten. His career highlights include three World Championship finalist appearances and a European Cup victory. He left the competition world as one of its top athletes in 2021 to pursue on-screen opportunities, most recently competing in and winning Ballando con le Stelle, the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu Carlos Gu is a dancer at the pinnacle of his profession. He has reached several world semi-finals, finished third at the German Open Championship, and was named Amateur Latin Rising Star Runner-Up at the 2017 UK Open. Carlos brings a wealth of dance knowledge to the Strictly ballroom, with additional experience in ballroom, ballet, and contemporary dance.

Oakley, Lauren

Birmingham-born Lauren Oakley began dancing at the age of two and soon began competing. Early accomplishments include being named Juvenile Champion at the prestigious Blackpool Dance Festival, where she won in both Ballroom and Latin disciplines. Before pursuing a career on stage, she was also named Under 21 British National Champion. She has toured all over the world, most recently as Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke’s leading lady on their national tours.

Michelle Tsiakkas Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas began dancing at the age of six in her native Cyprus. She went undefeated there, winning national titles in a row from 2001 to 2011, before moving to London to study. She continued to compete while in the UK, representing England at major international championships before joining the world-tour dance show Burn The Floor.