Strike action to affect some Animal and Plant Health Agency services in April 2023

The Public and Commercial Service (PCS) union has announced targeted Civil Service industrial action (from Monday 3 to Friday 14 April 2023 inclusive) that may impact some APHA services

The services delivered by APHA’s Centre for International Trade Team that has been targeted for industrial action may be affected, including the provision of certification, licences and expert advice on the following:

  • Imports and exports of animals (including pets and equines)
  • Imports and exports of animal products
  • Trade in plants and animals that are listed by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Having been made aware of planned targeted strike action, APHA has put plans in place to minimise any impact to business-critical work as far as possible.

To minimise the risk of potential delays, APHA is encouraging those who use these services to plan-ahead and submit any service-related requests to APHA in advance.

