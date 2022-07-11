Ms Barker, 66, was a professional tennis player before becoming a presenter, and she won a Grand Slam singles title after winning the French Open in 1976.

To mark Ms Barker’s departure from her role as host of the annual sporting event, commentator and former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe played a video of her highlights as both a player and a presenter.

Mr. McEnroe said, “Sue Barker is Wimbledon,” and there were tributes from the sport’s great and good.

Former French Open champions Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Rafael Nadal, and Billie-Jean King all paid tribute to him.

Olympians Robin Cousins and Michael Johnson sent their best wishes for a happy retirement from other parts of the sporting world.

Throughout the film, many famous faces from the tennis world and other sports sent their best wishes to Ms Barker.

“I think my final message to Sue is that I’ll miss her massively, professionally,” former tennis player Tim Henman said.

“We’ll miss her massively, but hopefully it’ll give her more time to get to the royal box in the evening and have a few more glasses of champagne.” She’s been here every Wimbledon that I’ve ever been involved in as a professional player and now working on the tournament side and for the BBC. So that’s something I’m looking forward to.”

“Sue, you know I’m upset you’re leaving, right?” said former world number one tennis player Billie Jean King.

I’m sure you have to. Don’t worry, I’m probably leaving as well.