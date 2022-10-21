Ms Braverman stated in her resignation letter to the prime minister on Wednesday, “I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.”

She also expressed “concerns about this government’s direction.”

Braverman, who ran for Conservative Party leadership in the recent election, had been in the job since September 6th, after being promoted from his position as Attorney General under Boris Johnson.

Ms Braverman, who is widely regarded as being on the right wing of her party, ran on a platform of reducing immigration as well as cutting taxes and government spending.

She told a panel at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham that seeing a flight carrying migrants depart for Rwanda was her “dream” and “obsession.”

Her departure comes after Kwasi Kwarteng was fired as chancellor following a mini-budget statement that sent shockwaves through financial markets.

Ms Truss cancelled a factory visit earlier this afternoon. Her office did not provide an explanation for the decision at the time, only stating that it was due to “government business.”

The departure of the Home Secretary will present new challenges for Ms Truss, who is already struggling to keep power.

Grant Shapps, who supported Rishi Sunak during the Tory leadership election, will be the new Home Secretary.

When Liz Truss became Prime Minister, she fired him as Transport Secretary and replaced him with Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

