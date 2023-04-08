Suffolk Police are appealing for farmers to remain vigilant following a series of thefts of GPS equipment in Hoxne, Bedingfield and Friston

The first took place overnight at some point between 19.00 on 29 March and 07.00 on 30 March when a farm in Friston had three GPS trackers and 3 Pro 700 screens taken from three different tractors.

Around 300 litres of Ad Blue was also drained out of a container. (crime ref: 37/18531/23) The total value of the equipment stolen was around £15,000.

The second incident took place overnight from Monday 3 April at 21.00 to Tuesday 4 April at 07.15 at a farm in Bedingfield when three GPS screens, a total control screen and three GPS domes were stolen from three tractors. (37/19528)

The third incident took place at some point between 16.00 on Monday 3 April and 07.00 on Tuesday 4 April at a farm in Hoxne where a GPS system was taken from a tractor – the estimated value of which was £10,000. (37/19778/23)

Investigations continue and police are currently linked the three incidents. They also believe those responsible for these had a high degree of knowledge of how to access the site and how to access the units.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish who is responsible for the thefts and anyone who has seen any suspicious activity relating to this incident or knows of the whereabouts of the stolen goods should contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant crime number.