Sunny also has links to the Maidstone and the Malling areas.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating him is asked to report it online quoting ‘Most Wanted’ and reference 46/232482/22. You can contact us using this link: https://www.kent.police.uk/ro/report/

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on www.crimestoppers-uk.org