Superintendents amongst those recognised in King’s New Year’s Honours

Police officers, staff and volunteers from forces across the country have been recognised in the King’s New Year’s Honours List.

Individuals from all ranks, and performing a wide range of roles within the policing family, have been awarded honours for their services to policing.

A number of current and former superintendents are amongst those recognised this year, including the Police Superintendents’ Association’s (PSA) National Secretary, Chief Superintendent Dan Murphy, who was awarded the King’s Police Medal.

Dan, who is seconded to the PSA from Kent Police, is the longest ever serving national secretary of the association, having been elected into the role in 2017 after playing an active role in the work of the PSA since his promotion to superintendent in 2007. Dan plays a pivotal role on all national boards relating to police pay, pensions and conditions of service, and has been responsible for a number of key positive changes on behalf of superintendents and the wider workforce.

Dan’s tireless efforts to ensure that police officers are fairly recognised for their efforts, have resulted in changes to regulation so that those with caring responsibilities can work flexibly. He enabled the addition of a disability representative on the PSA’s National Executive Committee and has secured additional remuneration opportunities for superintendents.

During the pandemic, he played an important role in supporting the Powers Unit of the Home Office as a ‘critical friend’ in relation to the Health Regulations and supported the wider workforce in welfare, health and safety, with an ultimate focus on maintaining service delivery to the public.

He also volunteers his time to support police charities, serving as a trustee for Police Treatment Centres and the Police Roll of Honour Trust.

Vice President of the Police Superintendents’ Association, Harvi Khatkar said: ‘I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to all the recipients of this year’s New Year’s Honours.

‘It is wonderful to see so many members of the policing family being recognised for their exceptional efforts in policing, something I know will be valued and appreciated by them all.

‘Every police officer, staff member and volunteer plays a vital part in our combined efforts to keep people safe, and His Majesty’s Honours are a fitting reflection of the incredible professionalism we see in forces up and down the country every day.

‘It is fantastic to see our National Secretary, Dan Murphy amongst those recognised this year. Dan is so well known and respected amongst our staff associations, and is widely regarded as a cohesive force for good, bringing associations together for the benefit of the entire workforce.

‘His dedication to the PSA is clear, having served as national secretary for five years and continuously pushing for positive change on behalf of police officers. We are extremely proud of him.

‘Congratulations from everyone at the Police Superintendents’ Association.’

Chief Constable of Kent Police Tim Smith said: ‘Dan Murphy is vastly experienced as a Superintendent having been promoted to the rank in 2007. That he went on to national work in 2017 for the Police Superintendents’ Association as a Temporary Chief Superintendent was no surprise given his passion for policing and supporting staff, and this award of the KPM is testament to his hard work on behalf of the service at that national level. I am personally really pleased to see his efforts recognised with such a prestigious award