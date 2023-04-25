Supporters of Just Stop Oil are back on the streets causing disruption in Westminster to demand an end to new UK oil and gas projects

Supporters of Just Stop Oil are back on the streets causing disruption in Westminster, the heart of power, by marching slowly on major roads on the second day of an indefinite campaign of civil resistance, to demand an end to new UK oil and gas projects. [1]

At 7.30am, over 100 Just Stop Oil supporters began marching from five different locations around Central London. This is the second day of action after Just Stop Oil brought disruption to key roads in West End, Westminster and South London yesterday. The marches come after a weekend of action which saw Extinction Rebellion and 200+ other groups out on the streets of Westminster, demanding an end to new fossil fuel projects. [2]

A Just Stop Oil Spokesperson said:

“Let us take the energy we have built from this weekend and channel it into keeping the pressure on this criminally corrupt, genocidal government, day after day, until we all win.”

“We’re calling all those who understand the importance of this moment in history, to step it up. Either we are actively in resistance, on the side of life, or we are complicit with a government that is knowingly enacting policies that threaten the lives of hundreds of millions of people. Head to juststopoil.org and join a slow march from today. See you on the streets.”

One of those marching today, Kate Logan, 38, a solicitor and mum of two, from London said:

“Time is running out. Ordinary people know this, but our government keeps licensing new fossil fuels. They are writing a death sentence for millions. I spent years signing petitions and campaigning for change via the “usual” methods, to no avail, civil resistance is now our only option.”

“I want my children – and all children – to grow up safe and fed. Taking nonviolent action towards this aim feels like the responsible thing for parents to do right now. The old system is being propped up by corrupt politicians and billionaire oil executives. They won’t change unless disruptive pressure from ordinary people forces them to.”

In addition to the slow marches today, 1300 offshore oil and gas workers began a major 48 hour strike yesterday, in what is being described as the ‘biggest stoppage in a generation.’ [3]

James Skeet, a Just Stop Oil spokesperson, said:

“We extend our solidarity to all workers in the oil and gas industry and indeed all striking workers fighting for fair pay and conditions. Normal people are recognising the only real leverage we have over this genocidal government and the fossil fuel companies that have bought them, is through disruptive action.”

“We echo all workers demanding for a fair deal whilst shareholders make record profits. Just Stop Oil is demanding that the big polluters support workers in a fair transition to the clean, sustainable, well paying jobs of the future.”

Since the Just Stop Oil campaign began on April 1st 2022, there have been over 2,100 arrests and 138 people have spent time in prison, many without trial. There are currently 2 Just Stop Oil supporters and 5 Insulate Britain supporters serving prison sentences for resisting new oil, gas and coal.

In moments of emergency, we must stand up and be brave, we must stand up for good over evil, life over death, right over wrong. Just Stop Oil is calling on everyone to pick a side. Either you are actively supporting civil resistance, fighting for life, or you are complicit with genocide. The time is now. Join us and slow march while you still can. Our indefinite campaign of civil resistance begins today and will not end until our government ends new oil and gas.