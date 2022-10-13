Properties in the Horsell, Canalside, Mount Herman and Pyrford ward areas of Woking have experienced significant flooding over the past six years. To help address this, three pools are being constructed with a combined capacity of over 16 million litres at Horsell Common to store excess rainwater. Existing ditches are also being upgraded.

Work is also underway to install underground chambers that amphibians and reptiles use throughout the winter to protect themselves from the cold.

New footpaths and boardwalks are being constructed to provide better access to the site all year round whilst new tree and wildflower planting will take place once the works are complete.

Kevin Deanus, Cabinet Member for Highways and Community Resilience said: “I’m delighted to see these works underway at Horsell Common. Flooding is a terrible experience, and we want to do all we can to alleviate this for our residents.

“This is one of many schemes we are working on to reduce the impact of flooding in and around Woking and elsewhere in Surrey. It will also see recreational improvements to Horsell Common which we know is a popular location for walkers and wildlife alike.

“Other measures include installing rain gardens to store storm water across the centre of Woking and working with landowners to ensure ditches are free flowing.”