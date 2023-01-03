Surrey Fire and Rescue Service are seeking views from the public on the risks which they believe are present and prevalent in the county

The survey takes no more than five minutes to complete, and will asks what those completing it think or feel about the service they provide, how it could improve and what risks you are most concerned about. The survey is open to all residents as well as those visiting, working and travelling through Surrey, to provide their feedback.

The feedback will be a vital element of planning for the service’s next Community Risk Management Plan, which sets out the risks in Surrey and how the service plans on meeting, minimising or mitigating them.

The responses will be analysed and considered when preparing a proposed service plan, which is due to be shared for full consultation in winter 2023. Highlights from the responses will be shared widely by the service.

The survey closes on 2 February. This is the first survey of its kind in Surrey, so they are calling on residents not to miss this opportunity to make sure their views are heard: https://www.surreysays.co.uk/sfrs/firesurvey/.

Commenting on the release of the survey, Chief Fire Officer Dan Quin stated, “We really would encourage as many people as possible to complete the survey, share their thoughts and support our work. The results will feed into Surrey Fire and Rescue Service’s long-term planning, and it is so important that we hear from as many people, from as broad a spectrum as possible. We will use the responses to inform our decision making and strategic approach, complementing the significant amount of data which we use to formulate all strategic decisions.”

Denise Turner Stewart, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Communities and Community Safety, Surrey County Council, added, “This survey provides a unique opportunity for our residents to guide and advise the service on issues which are of importance to them locally. It is crucial that the service meets the needs and expectations of the residents who fund it. The survey responses will allow them to further understand risks which may be specific to individual communities and areas within our county.