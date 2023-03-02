Surrey Fire And Rescue Service’s (sfrs) Chief Fire Officer, Dan Quin, Has Been Appointed To Head Up The National Fire Chief Council’s (nfcc) Road Safety And Road Rescue Teams.

Dan will be undertaking the additional road safety lead element of the role, from March 2023, alongside his role as Chief Fire Officer, which he was appointed to in October 2022 and NFCC road rescue lead position. In addition, he is the Vice-Chair of the United Kingdom Rescue Organisation.

Dan spoke of his appointment: “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the national response to road safety and road rescue. This is an area I am extremely passionate about. For many fire and rescue services, including here in Surrey, we attend more road traffic collisions than we do house fires. Therefore, it’s so important that our teams and industry as a whole, are as educated, informed and well equipped as possible.”

Tim Oliver, Leader of Surrey County Council (Fire Authority for SFRS) said: “A huge congratulations to Dan, his ongoing efforts to improve road safety and road rescue have been recognised by this appointment and I am delighted to have him represent Surrey County Council at such a significant, national level.”

Neil Odin, NFCC’s Prevention Committee Chair, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Dan to the national road safety role. Dan brings with him a wealth of experience and is also the NFCC’s national road rescue team lead. I am confident Dan will bring a new dimension to the role, especially with his in-depth experience as a chief fire officer and also his work with the United Kingdom Rescue Organisation.

“I would also like to thank Tony Crook who played a pivotal role in this area nationally before his retirement, and I know Dan will build on that excellent work while bringing new ideas and ways of working to our national prevention committee.”