Susanna Reid is reunited with eight-year-old Amelia from Ukraine

For a third consecutive year, Good Morning Britain returns this Christmas Day for a festive special. Hosts Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway – dressed head-to-toe in sequins and velvet – are joined by the show’s meteorologists Laura Tobin and Alex Beresford, plus Andi Peters has the best Christmas cracker jokes of the year.

During the two-hour-long programme, Susanna is reunited with eight-year-old Amelia Anisovych from Ukraine who earlier this year went viral when she sang Frozen’s ‘Let It Go’ from a bunker in Kiev. Susanna first met Amelia in Poland in April, with Amelia and her mother arriving in the UK at a later date.

On the reunion, Susanna exclaims: “It’s such a delight to see you, I’m so thrilled to see you!”

Asked what she has been up to since they last met, Amelia speaks about having been in America and also how she has recorded a song for a top secret project.

Susanna also asks Amelia what she will be doing to celebrate Ukrainian Christmas, which takes place on 7th January each year. And Amelia says she will be “with the whole family, sitting and eating.”

Amelia continues: “I can’t wait to see my whole family.”

Amelia’s mum, Lilia, who also joins the sofa, explains: “We are going to Kiev to see my dear husband – Amelia’s father – my son, my mother and father, and my brother.”

Susanna comments on how remarkable that is, as when she first met Amelia she had asked when she would next be able to see her father and it was thought not before the war was over.

On being back in Kiev in October, Amelia and her mum describe it as being fantastic as well as frightening, risky and dangerous. They explain how just two days after their trip, having returned to Poland, there were missiles in Kiev. But they miss their family and friends so much and so they have to be back in Kiev for Christmas.

Lilia continues: “It’s very difficult. This is our favourite time of the year and when I look to prepare for Christmas, I think only about how there can’t be war or missile attacks in Ukraine at that time.”

Susanna responds: “Our hearts are with you… Good luck on the journey home. We just all hope and pray that it can all come to an end as soon as possible. We hope your family stays safe.”

And it wouldn’t be Christmas without a present or two. Amelia receives Christmas video messages from celebrities including Adam Lambert, Scarlett Douglas, Jill Scott, Jason Manford, Alesha Dixon and Tom Grennan.

Followed by a big bag of Christmas goodies from GMB. One of the presents is a Christmas headband to which an open mouthed Amelia exclaims: “Oh my gosh!” and immediately puts it on her head.

And Ben is super impressed with Amelia having learnt that English phrase already!

Good Morning Britain’s Christmas Day special 2022 also includes a look back at the year, Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall and Dame Mauren Lipman, as well as a look forward to King Charles III’s first-ever Christmas Day address with Wesley Kerr OBE. Pride of Britain winner Ella Chadwick is back at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital with Laura Tobin to give out presents, plus Larry Lamb and Rickie Haywood-Williams discuss taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. Caroline Catz is in the studio to chat Doc Martin’s last ever episode this Christmas Day and she plays a special Port Isaac quiz with Ben.

The 1 Million Minutes Award winner for the Cost Of Living Loneliness Award is revealed by I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s Owen Warner, as well as comedian and Strictly winner Bill Bailey talking all things cheese. There are also yuletide messages from Santa and the Bishop of Dover Rt Revd Rose Hudson-Wilkin.

Plus performances galore with the West End Musical Choir and The Canterbury Cathedral’s Scholars singing carols, a special ballet performance of The Nutcracker, plus Matt Goss and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra close the show with brand new music.