Suspect arrested after police teams collaborate during pursuit

After a thrilling pursuit, a runaway driver was apprehended, charged, and remanded thanks to excellent teamwork by several police departments.

A police fixed-wing plane spotted a Land Rover Discovery travelling from Nottingham to Newark on false plates shortly before 1pm on Tuesday (14 February 2023).

Officers on the ground received information and closed in on the vehicle as it entered the Newark area via the A46.

As officers worked to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, the Land Rover was reportedly driven dangerously and at high speeds.

Later, the vehicle was seen driving down a dirt road and off-road into a horse paddock. Officers were given more information and were able to track down and arrest a suspect after the Land Rover came to a halt at the end of a field in Coddington.

The Nottinghamshire Police Roads Policing Unit, Armed Response, and Newark Operation Reacher teams all worked together to find the Land Rover and driver, with assistance from the National Police Air Service.

Benjamin Jones, 34, of Valley Road in Carlton, has been charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving without a valid test certificate, failing to stop, fraud by false representation, and cannabis possession.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear today in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court (Thursday 16 February 2023).

“These charges are the result of a great proactive team effort to follow and track down a suspect,” said Nottinghamshire Police Constable Marcus Smallman.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes any incidents of dangerous driving very seriously. Our top priority is to keep people safe and our work in this case shows how we will take robust action against anyone posing a danger to others by committing such offences.”