Suspect arrested after two stabbed in Rochester

Kent Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a report of a serious assault that occurred in the High Street at its junction with Star Hill. The incident took place at approximately 9:30 am on Friday, May 12, 2023, prompting police patrols and the South East Coast Ambulance Service to respond.

Man Stabbed In Rochester: Suspect Arrested Following Serious Assault In Rochester

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency services discovered a 19-year-old man who had sustained an injury consistent with a stab wound. He was promptly treated at the scene and subsequently transported to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. Additionally, a second man reportedly suffered minor injuries during the incident.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the assault, and an investigation into the circumstances is currently underway. Detective Inspector Paul Fewtrell from Medway CID has urged any members of the public who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to the police to come forward and provide their account of the events. He also requested that individuals who may have captured photographs or videos of the incident on their mobile phones refrain from sharing them online and instead contact the authorities.

Kent Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the assault to call 01634 792209, quoting reference number 46/84221/23. Alternatively, individuals can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or submit information through the online form available on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.