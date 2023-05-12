Friday, May 12, 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Suspect arrested after two stabbed in Rochester

Suspect arrested after two stabbed in Rochester

by uknip247
Man Stabbed In Rochester: Suspect Arrested Following Serious Assault In Rochester

Kent Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a report of a serious assault that occurred in the High Street at its junction with Star Hill. The incident took place at approximately 9:30 am on Friday, May 12, 2023, prompting police patrols and the South East Coast Ambulance Service to respond.

Man Stabbed In Rochester: Suspect Arrested Following Serious Assault In Rochester
Man Stabbed In Rochester: Suspect Arrested Following Serious Assault In Rochester

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency services discovered a 19-year-old man who had sustained an injury consistent with a stab wound. He was promptly treated at the scene and subsequently transported to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. Additionally, a second man reportedly suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Man Stabbed In Rochester: Suspect Arrested Following Serious Assault In Rochester
Man Stabbed In Rochester: Suspect Arrested Following Serious Assault In Rochester

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the assault, and an investigation into the circumstances is currently underway. Detective Inspector Paul Fewtrell from Medway CID has urged any members of the public who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to the police to come forward and provide their account of the events. He also requested that individuals who may have captured photographs or videos of the incident on their mobile phones refrain from sharing them online and instead contact the authorities.

Man Stabbed In Rochester: Suspect Arrested Following Serious Assault In Rochester
Man Stabbed In Rochester: Suspect Arrested Following Serious Assault In Rochester

Kent Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the assault to call 01634 792209, quoting reference number 46/84221/23. Alternatively, individuals can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or submit information through the online form available on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Man Charged with Dangerous Dog Offences Following Attack in Tower Hamlets

Man Charged with Serious Assault in Folkestone: Court Proceedings Underway

Two Injured in Collision with Kent Police Car in Dartford

Criminal Investigation Launched into Police Officers Following Taser-Related Death in South-East London

Man Charged with Damaging ULEZ Cameras

Police Appeal for Information after a two-year boy is bitten by a dog in East Malling

Company Fined £800k Following Fish Farmer’s Death in the Scottish Highlands

Two dead Dartford Live: Jacob Cloke was a Violent thug with a troubling pattern of abusive behaviour towards women

Suspect in the Killing of Hayley Burke in Dartford Dies in Hospital

A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily closed for Vehicle Recovery Operation after it left the road

Suspect Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm After Incident in Whitstable

Violent Man Sentenced to Prison for Abusing and Controlling Woman in Maidstone

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.