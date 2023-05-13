Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Suspect Arrested in Connection with Spate of Village Burglaries

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Spate of Village Burglaries

by uknip247

Police have apprehended a suspect following a series of burglaries that occurred in East Leake, a village in Nottinghamshire. The break-ins, totalling four incidents, took place overnight on April 24 and 25, with targeted properties located in Bateman Road, Sand Martin Close, and Fieldfare Close.

In one of the burglaries, the suspect allegedly entered a home through a bathroom window while the victim was asleep and subsequently stole a car parked in the driveway. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Loughborough.

On Wednesday, May 11, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing four counts of burglary. He has since been released on bail while further investigations are carried out.

Detective Constable David Smith of Nottinghamshire Police emphasized the impact of burglary on victims, stating that it is a distressing crime that can have long-lasting effects. He acknowledged the trauma experienced by one victim who was present in her home when an intruder entered and stole her car, leaving her understandably shaken.

DC Smith expressed satisfaction with the arrest of a suspect linked to this series of offences and reassured the village residents that Nottinghamshire Police takes the issue of burglary seriously. The police force maintains specialized burglary detective teams and ensures that every victim receives a personal visit from a police officer.

The arrest of the suspect brings hope for a resolution to the recent string of burglaries in East Leake, and Nottinghamshire Police continues its dedicated efforts to combat this type of crime.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman Jailed for Defrauding Elderly Victim in Kent

Police Uncover Cannabis Operation Following Erratic Driving Incident

Three Killed in Horrific Crash as Four Arrested for Suspected Dangerous Driving

Teenager Electrocuted After Falling from Edinburgh Waverley Roof

CCTV Images Released in Connection to South London Hate Crime

Couple Sentenced to Prison for Making and Supplying Fake IDs

Sam Allardyce Urges Leeds United to Embrace Fear in Crucial Premier League Clash

ITVX Acquires Rights to Bonaparte Films’ “The Effects of Lying” – A Refreshing South Asian Comedy Drama

Wembley Burst Main Live updates: Major Incident Declared as Burst Water Main Causes Water Supply Disruption in Wembley

Murder Investigation Launched Following Death of Woman in Bournemouth

Rail Workers’ Strike Causes Chaos and Delays at Gatwick Airport

Gang Convicted for Exploiting Children in Drug Supply Operation

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.