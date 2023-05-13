Suspect Arrested in Connection with Spate of Village Burglaries

Police have apprehended a suspect following a series of burglaries that occurred in East Leake, a village in Nottinghamshire. The break-ins, totalling four incidents, took place overnight on April 24 and 25, with targeted properties located in Bateman Road, Sand Martin Close, and Fieldfare Close.

In one of the burglaries, the suspect allegedly entered a home through a bathroom window while the victim was asleep and subsequently stole a car parked in the driveway. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Loughborough.

On Wednesday, May 11, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing four counts of burglary. He has since been released on bail while further investigations are carried out.

Detective Constable David Smith of Nottinghamshire Police emphasized the impact of burglary on victims, stating that it is a distressing crime that can have long-lasting effects. He acknowledged the trauma experienced by one victim who was present in her home when an intruder entered and stole her car, leaving her understandably shaken.

DC Smith expressed satisfaction with the arrest of a suspect linked to this series of offences and reassured the village residents that Nottinghamshire Police takes the issue of burglary seriously. The police force maintains specialized burglary detective teams and ensures that every victim receives a personal visit from a police officer.

The arrest of the suspect brings hope for a resolution to the recent string of burglaries in East Leake, and Nottinghamshire Police continues its dedicated efforts to combat this type of crime.