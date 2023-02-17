Police made five arrests within two hours of receiving a report of a stolen car

The owner of the Honda Civic rang 999 shortly after 8pm on Wednesday (15 February) after realising it had been taken from Nottingham Road, New Basford.

CCTV inquiries were conducted and four suspects were identified.

Shortly before 9.30pm, officers were informed four men – believed to be the car thieves – had returned to the area in another vehicle, which was parked up on Malton Road.

Officers attended and found five men in the car, which also contained a large bag of cannabis and cash.

Four of the five men – aged 18, 29, 30 and 32 – were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to supply class B drugs, while the fifth man – aged 30 – was detained on suspicion of the latter offence only.

Detective Constable Ben Grayson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers responded quickly to this report and five suspects were soon in custody.

“These offences will not be tolerated and our inquiries are ongoing.”