Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Tuesday, December 6, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Suspect Charged After Break-in At Crazy Golf Course
Home BREAKING Suspect charged after break-in at crazy golf course

Suspect charged after break-in at crazy golf course

by @uknip247

Police investigating a burglary at a Nottingham business have charged a suspect.

Officers were called after money and alcohol was stolen from a mini golf club in George Street, in the early hours of Monday (5 December 2022).

CCTV inquiries were conducted by the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team and an arrest was later made by the city’s Operation Reacher team.

Samuel Slater, of Grierson Avenue, Bestwood, has been charged with burglary and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (6 December 2022).

Sergeant Louise Ellis, who leads the Reacher team, said: “Incidents of this nature can have a very considerable impact on local businesses and are always thoroughly investigated by Nottinghamshire Police. I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect in this case.”

RELATED ARTICLES

A woman who risked her own life to help someone who was...

A woman who risked her own life to help someone who was...

The family of Harry Dunn is “horrified” that the US government has...

The family of Harry Dunn is “horrified” that the US government has...

19 Just Stop Oil supporters are appearing in court today to face charges associated...

A drugs trafficker helped investigators smash his own organised crime group by...

A drugs trafficker helped investigators smash his own organised crime group by...

Police are continuing to question a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of murder...

A judge said this child rapist is one of the most evil...

Nearly 40 sick dogs soaked in urine and faeces were rescued from...

Heathrow Airport plane fire sees firefighters called to tackle smoking engine blaze

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) plans to phase out five...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"