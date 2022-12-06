Suspect charged after break-in at crazy golf course

Police investigating a burglary at a Nottingham business have charged a suspect.

Officers were called after money and alcohol was stolen from a mini golf club in George Street, in the early hours of Monday (5 December 2022).

CCTV inquiries were conducted by the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team and an arrest was later made by the city’s Operation Reacher team.

Samuel Slater, of Grierson Avenue, Bestwood, has been charged with burglary and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (6 December 2022).

Sergeant Louise Ellis, who leads the Reacher team, said: “Incidents of this nature can have a very considerable impact on local businesses and are always thoroughly investigated by Nottinghamshire Police. I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect in this case.”