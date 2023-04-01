Suspect charged after woman threatened

A suspect has appeared in court after a woman was harassed and threatened with violence.

Detectives investigated a number of incidents reported by the victim in Harworth between 14 and 20 March 2023.

The harassment included incidents at the woman’s home and a number of messages making threats.

Brett May, aged 32, of no fixed abode, has been charged with stalking involving fear of violence and intimidating a witness.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (29 March) and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 26 April 2023.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working closely with the woman and her family to provide support and conduct a thorough investigation into these traumatic incidents.“

The force takes all reports of this nature extremely seriously and I am pleased we have now placed this suspect before the courts.”