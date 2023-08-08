Suspect Charged in Gravesend Assault | Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses

A suspect has been charged following a serious assault in Gravesend. Kent Police was called at 3.36am on Sunday 6 August 2023, to reports of a disturbance in New Road. Officers and paramedics attended the scene where a man was treated for a cut. He was taken to hospital for further medical attention and discharged.

Later the same day, a suspect was arrested in King Street in connection with the incident. On the following day, Solomon Desbele of Fenners Marsh, Gravesend was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and making threats while in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. The 25-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 8 August.

Two further men, aged 20 and 21, were also arrested on 6 August on suspicion of assault. The former was bailed until 1 November and the latter was released without charge.

Investigators from North Kent CID are appealing for any witnesses to contact the appeal line. Drivers with dashcam and residents or businesses with private CCTV are also asked to check for relevant footage. Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/140656/23. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.