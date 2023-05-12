Suspect Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm After Incident in Whitstable

Following an incident in Whitstable, a suspect has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Kent Police responded to a call reporting a collision between a van and a pedestrian at the John Wilson Business Park at 9:20 am on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers from Kent Police, accompanied by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, discovered an injured man. He was promptly transported to a local hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

After conducting thorough investigations, East Kent CID announced that Jamie Ingram has been charged in connection with the incident. The 48-year-old resident of Joy Lane in Whitstable is specifically charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jamie Ingram is scheduled to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 12, to face the charges brought against him. The court proceedings will determine the subsequent course of action in this case.

Kent Police will continue their investigation to gather all necessary evidence and ensure a fair trial. They are urging anyone with further information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

The injured pedestrian’s condition remains under medical care, and Police will provide the necessary support to the victim during the legal process