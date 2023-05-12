Friday, May 12, 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Suspect Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm After Incident in Whitstable

Suspect Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm After Incident in Whitstable

by uknip247

Following an incident in Whitstable, a suspect has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Kent Police responded to a call reporting a collision between a van and a pedestrian at the John Wilson Business Park at 9:20 am on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers from Kent Police, accompanied by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, discovered an injured man. He was promptly transported to a local hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

After conducting thorough investigations, East Kent CID announced that Jamie Ingram has been charged in connection with the incident. The 48-year-old resident of Joy Lane in Whitstable is specifically charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jamie Ingram is scheduled to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 12, to face the charges brought against him. The court proceedings will determine the subsequent course of action in this case.

Kent Police will continue their investigation to gather all necessary evidence and ensure a fair trial. They are urging anyone with further information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

The injured pedestrian’s condition remains under medical care, and Police will provide the necessary support to the victim during the legal process

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Company Fined £800k Following Fish Farmer’s Death in the Scottish Highlands

Two dead Dartford Live: Jacob Cloke was a Violent thug with a troubling pattern of abusive behaviour towards women

Suspect in the Killing of Hayley Burke in Dartford Dies in Hospital

A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily closed for Vehicle Recovery Operation after it left the road

Violent Man Sentenced to Prison for Abusing and Controlling Woman in Maidstone

Police Sergeant Dismissed Without Notice for Gross Misconduct Following Off-Duty Assault

Appeal for Information Following a Possible Series of Burglaries Targeting High-Value Items in North London

Police have successfully dismantled a significant cannabis grow operation in a house following reports from the public

Man Rescued After Falling from Scaffolding at St Pancras Chambers, Euston Road, London

Met Officer Dismissed After Misconduct Investigation Reveals Inappropriate Behavior towards Colleagues

Four Arrested: Murder Investigation Launched in Lewisham after Fatal Stabbing

Two Suspects Arrested in Ashford Shop Burglary Investigation

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.