Suspect Charged with Stalking Woman in Maidstone: Latest Updates

A suspect has appeared at court charged with stalking a woman in Maidstone. The victim contacted Kent Police to report she had received persistent and unwanted attention from a man she had met through her job, between May and July 2023.

His actions are reported to have included numerous phone messages, waiting outside her place of employment and two occasions when he confronted her in the town centre. The suspect was arrested on 27 July and taken into custody.

Matthew Grima, of King Street, Maidstone was later charged with stalking causing serious alarm and distress. The 44-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 1 August where he was remanded to a hearing at the same court on 25 August.