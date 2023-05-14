Suspect Charged with Two Attempted Murders in Rochester

A suspect is set to appear in court today facing charges of two attempted murders following a serious assault that took place in Rochester on Friday. Kent Police responded to a report of the incident, which occurred at the junction of High Street and Star Hill at approximately 9:30 am.

Upon arrival at the scene, Police accompanied by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, discovered a 19-year-old man with injuries consistent with a stab wound. The victim was promptly transported to a London hospital, where he is currently in stable condition. Another individual sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

Following the arrest of a suspect, investigators launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. On Saturday, the Crown Prosecution Service authorized the filing of charges against 20-year-old Cyrese Moses. In addition to two counts of attempted murder, Moses was charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The accused, a resident of Westway in Caterham, Surrey, has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court today, 15 May.

Police are urging any witnesses or individuals with information related to the case to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. In particular, they are seeking the cooperation of individuals who may have been in the area between 9:15 am and 9:45 am on the day of the incident and may possess dashcam footage or information regarding the parties involved.

Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact the appeal line at 01634 792209, quoting reference number 46/84221/23. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or through the online form available at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.