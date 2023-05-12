Suspect in the Killing of Hayley Burke in Dartford Dies in Hospital

The suspect believed to be responsible for the fatal firearms incident in Dartford, which claimed the life of Hayley Burke, has died in the hospital. Jacob Cloke, aged 29, passed away on the evening of Thursday, May 11, 2023. Cloke had sustained critical injuries caused by a firearm during a disturbance that took place at a property on Priory Road on Saturday, May 6.

Hayley Burke, a 36-year-old woman, was also critically injured during the same incident and tragically died at the hospital on Monday, May 8.

The deaths of both Jacob Cloke and Hayley Burke will now be subject to an investigation led by the coroner. Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate will provide their support and assistance throughout the coronial process.

The community of Dartford continues to grieve and is deeply affected by this distressing event. Local authorities are offering support services to help those who have been impacted by the tragedy, providing comfort and assistance during this difficult time.

As the investigation progresses under the jurisdiction of the coroner, further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident may emerge. Police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation, ensuring that justice is served and the families affected receive the answers they seek.

During this challenging time, the thoughts and condolences of the community are with the family of Hayley Burke.

