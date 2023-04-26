Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Suspect Package throws Dartford into lockdown

Kent Police has set up a Cordon around Prospect Place, Dartford, following the discovery of a suspicious package just before 11.30am on Wednesday 26 April 2023. Officers remain on scene and British Army explosives experts are due to attend.

