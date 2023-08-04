Weather where you are

Suspected Burglar Arrested & Charged: Sevenoaks Jewellery Theft

Suspected Burglar Arrested & Charged: Sevenoaks Jewellery Theft
A suspected burglar has been charged following a break-in at a Sevenoaks business. In the early hours of Tuesday 25 July 2023, two men are reported to have cycled to the High Street area where they stopped in front of a jeweller’s.

It is alleged they then damaged the window and reached in to steal a quantity of jewellery before both rode their bikes from the scene.

An investigation by the Kent Crime Squad led to the execution of a search warrant at an address in East London on Thursday 3 August. A man was arrested at the property and taken into custody. Alan Speed of Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham was later charged with burglary. He was remanded in custody and will appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 4 August.

