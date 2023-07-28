Friday, July 28, 2023
Suspected class A drugs, cash and several mobile phones were seized after police pulled over a car

by uknip247
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s roads crime policing team, acting on intelligence, stopped the car in Bishops Walk, Warsop, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday 26 July.

Inside they discovered a significant quantity of suspected class A drugs, several mobile phones and cash.

A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Both have been released on bail.

Sergeant Chris Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good stop by officers and a timely reminder to everyone that it is never safe to transport illegal drugs on our road network.

“If we have reason to believe you are up to no good we will stop you, we will search you and we will hold you to account.”

