Suspected County Line Dealer Charged with Drug Supply Offences in Sevenoaks

A suspected county line dealer believed to be targeting Sevenoaks, has appeared in court charged with drug supply offences.

On Wednesday, 10 May 2023, officers from Kent Police’s county line and gangs team executed a search warrant at an address in Orpington, Greater London.

During the search, investigators discovered a quantity of crack cocaine, digital scales, and over £1,300 in cash inside the property. Additionally, a mobile phone was recovered, and a man was subsequently arrested.

Devaughn Heath, a 23-year-old resident of Horsell Road, Orpington, was charged with several offences, including being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, and possessing criminal property (referring to the seized cash).

Heath appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 11 May, where he was remanded in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled to take place at Maidstone Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed.

The arrest and subsequent charging of Devaughn Heath highlight the efforts of Kent Police’s county line and gangs team in targeting individuals involved in drug supply networks. The team’s relentless dedication to combating drug-related crime is essential in safeguarding the community and disrupting the activities of county-line dealers.

Kent Police remains committed to addressing the issue of drug supply and associated criminality. The successful execution of the search warrant and subsequent arrest serves as a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated within the Sevenoaks area.

Anyone with information regarding drug supply or suspicious activities is urged to report it to Kent Police. Maintaining community vigilance and cooperation is crucial in preventing the harmful impact of drug-related offences and safeguarding the well-being of local residents.

Further updates on this case will be provided as the court proceedings progress.