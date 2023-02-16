Tonbridge police officers on proactive patrol arrested and charged a suspected drug dealer in connection with a cocaine supply chain

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Darren West was stopped and searched by plain clothes officers from the town’s Community Policing Team near the train station. Investigations, which included searches at a residential address, resulted in the seizure of more than 20 street deals of the Class A substance as well as two mobile phones.

The suspect, 44, of Clare Avenue, Tonbridge, was arrested and charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply and being involved in the supply of drugs. He was remanded in custody and will appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 16th.